Highway 401 WB closed near Kingston after pedestrian struck
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 9:10AM EDT
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Kingston will be closed until at least noon after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning.
Fronteanc OPP says they were called to Highway 401, about 1 kilometre east of Highway 15 at 3:50 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene.
The victim’s name will be released at a later date.
Westbound 401 traffic was diverted off the highway at Joyceville Road.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.