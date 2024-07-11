Highway 406 southbound in St. Catharines has reopened after a Thursday morning collision that left a 59-year-old woman seriously injured.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said two vehicles collided on the southbound lanes of the highway near Westchester Crescent just after 9 a.m.

The sole occupant of one vehicle, the 59-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in serious condition, OPP said.

A man who was the lone occupant of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital, and OPP said his injuries “are not serious.”

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed between Winchester and Glendale as well as one northbound left lane north of Glendale.

The highway reopened just after 5 p.m.