A stretch of Highway 410 in Brampton is expected to remain shut down for most of the night after a tanker truck collided with a light standard and rolled over, spilling gasoline all over the roadway and surrounding area.

The collision happened sometime before 2:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the truck collided with a light standard separating the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

“Right now the highway is shut down between Queen Street to the south and Williams Parkway to the north,” Schmidt said in a social media post at around 6 p.m. “No traffic is being allowed through that area. There is some traffic that is caught in that congestion, they're trying to deal with that traffic as well.”

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“For now, the biggest concern is obviously the environmental cleanup and spill, potentially thousands of liters of gasoline spilling into the ditch area between the northbound and southbound lanes,” Schmidt said.

Firefighters from Toronto Pearson International Airport attended the scene to help with the cleanup, applying a layer of foam to protect workers in case of an ignition.

Schmidt said the cleanup could last for hours into the night.