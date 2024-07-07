Highway 427 SB ramp at Highway 407 to be closed for several hours following single-vehicle crash
A tow truck removes a vehicle from the side of Highway 427 at the 407 following a collision. (Screengrab from OPP video on X)
Published Sunday, July 7, 2024 5:17PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 7, 2024 6:32PM EDT
The Highway 427 southbound ramp to Highway 407 will be closed for several hours for repairs following a single-vehicle collision, says the OPP.
The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, say police.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
An unnamed 19-year-old man from Bradford has now been charged with careless driving.
COLLISION/RAMP CLOSURE:— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 7, 2024
- #Hwy427 SB ramp to #Hwy407 EB closed due to single vehicle collision at 12:30 p.m.
- #Hwy407OPP investigated.
- Driver to hospital with serious injuries
- 19 yr old male, Bradford charged #CarelessDriving
- Ramp to be closed for hours for repair.^nm pic.twitter.com/2kiOOaernS