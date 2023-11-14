Hit-and-run downtown sends man to hospital in life-threatening condition: police
The collision scene can be seen above. (CP24 Breakfast Chopper)
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2023 7:30AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2023 7:30AM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Toronto that fled the scene of the collision, police say.
Police say they received reports of a pedestrian struck at Wellington and Scott streets, just north of Front Street, in the downtown core at around 6:40 a.m.
A dark SUV was reported to have fled the scene following the collision, police said.
Medics transported one man to hospital in life-threatening condition, they said.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.
This is a developing story…