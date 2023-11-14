A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Toronto that fled the scene of the collision, police say.

Police say they received reports of a pedestrian struck at Wellington and Scott streets, just north of Front Street, in the downtown core at around 6:40 a.m.

A dark SUV was reported to have fled the scene following the collision, police said.

Medics transported one man to hospital in life-threatening condition, they said.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.

This is a developing story…