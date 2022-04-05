Hamilton police say that a 78-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run in the city’s Durand neighbourhood and that three officers were injured during the driver’s arrest.

Police said they received a report of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on the Hamilton Mountain just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Patrol officers in the city were instructed to look out for the vehicle by way of an all car broadcast issued after the report was received.

Twenty minutes later, police said a pedestrian was struck by the vehicle while in the area of Park Avenue South at Markland Street, just south of the downtown core.

The 78-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

He is the city’s seventh pedestrian fatality of the year.

Police allege the driver fled the scene following the crash. They were arrested a short distance away on Elmwood Avenue near Garth Street.

In a news release, police said that three officers and the driver were injured during the arrest and taken to hospital.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate the incident.

No other details have been released by police.