A woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Whitby early Saturday morning.

Police said the collision occurred on Consumers Drive, between Brock and Garden streets, at around 6:20 a.m.

According to police, the female pedestrian was taken to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment. Police initially said she was in serious condition but in an update on Saturday afternoon, they confirmed her injuries are now critical.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, police said. It is described as a 2010 silver, four-door Jaguar XF, and according to investigators, it may have damage on the passengers side.