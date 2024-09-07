A woman is in hospital in serious condition after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Whitby early Saturday morning.

Police said the collision occurred on Consumers Drive, between Brock and Garden streets, at around 6:20 a.m.

According to police, the female pedestrian was taken to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, police said. A description of the suspect vehicle has not yet been released.