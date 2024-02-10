A slew of Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) artifacts can now be seen at the Hockey Hall of Fame, in honour of the league’s inaugural season.

The exhibit, “Women’s Hockey – Celebrating Excellence,” bears a variety of historical items on display from the first ever PWHL game on New Year’s Day this year, when Toronto and New York hit the ice in front of a sold-out crowd at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in downtown Toronto.

The score was 4-0 for PWHL New York, with the team’s goalie Corinne Schroeder finishing the game with a 29-save shutout.

items like the first face off puck, all four of New York’s goal pucks, Ella Shelton’s hockey stick – the one that sunk the first game winning goal – and Schroeder’s goalie stick are among those currently on display.

Shelton’s stick and puck from the first-ever PWHL All-Star game, on Feb. 1, were also donated to the exhibit and dropped off by the player herself.

“To come to the Hockey Hall of Fame and see the Women’s exhibit has been so incredible. To view all the history behind the Women’s game has been very emotional,” Shelton said.

“I can’t thank all these women enough for their dedication and hard work. To be a part of this history is something I will never forget.”