A hold-and-secure order for three Hamilton schools has been lifted.

Hamilton police activated the order after reports of shots fired in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Cannon Street East.

Police responded and shortly cleared the scene. They have also cancelled the hold and secure for three area schools.

The Hamilton District School Board released a letter to parents, explaining what happened this afternoon.

“Hold and Secure requires the building to be secured and all persons to remain in the school due to an ongoing, non-school related situation outside. The issue today involved a police investigation,” the letter read.

The hold and secure went into effect just before dismissal and was lifted at around 3:15 p.m.

Police have not released further details about the report.