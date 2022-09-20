There was a heavy police presence in a Scarborough neighbourhood on Tuesday after a person was seen with a gun near an area school.

Police say the individual was observed running towards a school in the vicinity of St. Clair Avenue East and Kingston Road sometime early Tuesday afternoon. He was joined by another man clutching a baseball bat, according to police.

At one point both Anson Park Public School and RH King Academy were placed under hold and secure orders but the precaution was lifted at around 3 p,m.

No further incidents have been reported and police say they believe the suspects fled the area.