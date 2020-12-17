All holiday camps in Toronto have been cancelled for 2020, including skating and instructional ski programs, amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The city confirmed the cancellations in a news release issued Thursday, saying the decision follows recommendations made by the city’s medical officer of health.

“With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Toronto the advice has been clear, we need to stay home as much as possible and take steps for self-protection,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

“It is deeply regrettable that we cannot offer holiday camp and instructional programming for kids this year, but the city is committed to taking action to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The camps were scheduled to run at 30 locations beginning on Dec. 21 to align with the winter school break. The city said that a little more than 700 people were registered for this year’s holiday camps and more than 400 people were set to take part in Toronto’s Learn-to-Skate programs.

The city is offering automatic refunds to everyone who registered.

“While CampTO operated safely and successfully over the summer with these measures in place, Toronto’s overall COVID-19 case numbers and daily case counts are much higher now,” officials said in the news release.

On Wednesday, the city marked a grim milestone and surpassed 50,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, including more than 1,700 deaths.

The cancellations do not impact leisure or drop-in sessions at Toronto’s outdoor skating rinks or parks.