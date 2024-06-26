An arrest has been made in connection with a botched home invasion in Toronto’s west end last month that ended with the suspect fleeing empty-handed after sustaining a stab wound, police say.

It happened on May 5 in the vicinity of Eglinton Avenue and Jane Street.

Police say that the victim was entering a residence in the area when they were approached by a masked male suspect.

Police allege that the suspect threatened the victim with a knife and made a demand for cash.

However, a struggle ensued and police say that the victim was ultimately able to take the knife from the suspect.

“The suspect was stabbed in the leg during the struggle. The suspect then fled the residence empty-handed,” the news release notes.

Police say that a suspect in the home invasion was apprehended on Tuesday.

Curtis Foster, 22, of Toronto, is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and disguise with intent.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to come forward.