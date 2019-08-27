

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The victims in a botched home invasion in Newmarket on Monday morning are facing a number of weapons-related charges after a shotgun, a handgun and pepper spray was found in their possession.

Police were first dispatched to the residence on Sheldon Avenue in the Davis and Longford drives area at around 8 a.m. for a report of a man seen pointing a gun at the home from a vehicle.

Police say that officers attended the scene and located a woman and a man inside the residence. The man was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the residence was also filled with the odour of pepper spray.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said that investigators have since determined that two men had entered the residence and attempted to rob the occupants. Police say that an altercation then occurred and the suspects fled the scene,

The suspects in the robbery were later locater located at a residence on Williamson Family Hollow and taken into custody.

The two occupants of the home, meanwhile, were charged after a subsequent search resulted in the seizure of the weapons.

They are both charged with possession of a restricted firearm with non licence, possession of a non-restricted firearm with no licence and failure to comply with a recognizance.

The robbery suspects are both charged with robbery and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Police say that they are continuing to seek information in connection with the incident.