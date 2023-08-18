

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Home prices in Canada continued to rise in July, according to the Teranet-National Bank composite index.

The index for July was up 2.4 per cent from June, after seasonal adjustments.

The increase was the fourth consecutive monthly increase and the second highest price increase ever recorded in a single month after the one observed in July 2006.

Eight of the 11 markets in the composite index were up during the month with Halifax up the most at 4.9 per cent. Vancouver gained 3.9 per cent, while Toronto added 3.5 per cent.

Prices fell 1.2 per cent in Quebec City, 0.9 per cent in Montreal and 0.3 per cent in Calgary.

Compared with a year earlier, the overall composite index in July was down 1.9 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.