

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





At least two homes were heavily damaged and a wide swath of western Halton Region lost power after a transformer exploded in the Town of Acton on Thursday morning.

Halton Regional Police say two structure fires “of significance” broke out in Georgetown sometime after 10 a.m., on Ballantine Drive and Lookout Court.

A resulting power surge at Toronto Premium Outlets forced officials to evacuate the mall after smoke was reported in some areas.

There are no reports of injuries as a result of the explosion and the resulting fires.

More to come.