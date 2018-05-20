

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A number of homes were evacuated in North York this morning after a car crashed into a gas main.

The car struck a gas main in the area of Rumike Road and Finch Avenue West, near Weston Road and Islington Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m.

A hissing sound and a heavy smell of gas were reported following the collision, Toronto Fire told CP24.

Enbridge was called in and a strip mall, as wells as several nearby homes, were evacuated.

The utility has brought in heavy machinery to repair the damage and the area is expected to be closed for several hours.