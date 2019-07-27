Homicide detectives called in after overnight house fire in Aurora
Police tape is shown at the scene of a suspicious death investigation in Aurora on Saturday morning. (York Regional Police)
Chris Fox , CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 7:44AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 27, 2019 8:21AM EDT
Homicide detectives have been called in after crews responding to a house fire in Aurora located a body inside.
The fire occurred at a home on Edward Street sometime overnight.
In a message posted to Twitter on Saturday morning, York Regional Police said that the “circumstances of the death are suspicious.”
Witnesses are being urged to contact police.