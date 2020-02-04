

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sebastian Drive and Aquinas Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a “suspicious circumstance in the area.”

“The report was that two males were seen involved in some sort of an altercation when one man was seen falling to the ground,” Peel Regional Police’s Const. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene at around 8 a.m.

“The other male was observed leaving the scene on foot and when officers arrived they located an adult male victim suffering from obvious signs of trauma.”

Patten said the male victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, a large amount of police tape could be seen in the residential area.

Patten said Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating the matter and will remain on scene throughout the day.

“We’ll be canvassing for witnesses, video surveillance, dash camera footage and anyone with any information is urged to contact our homicide bureau, or if they wish to stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers,” she said.

No descriptions of any possible suspects have been released by officials thus far.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate the matter.