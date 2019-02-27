

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate a suspicious death in Oshawa on Wednesday night.

Durham Regional Police arrived on the scene of a residence on Langford Street, in the area of Fleetwood Drive and Adelaide Avenue East, at around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said they are not currently able to disclose the victim’s cause of death.

No information regarding any possible suspects in this case has been released.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation is conducted.