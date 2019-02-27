Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in Oshawa
Durham Regional Police officers are seen investigating a suspicious death in Oshawa on Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 10:53PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 27, 2019 10:54PM EST
Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate a suspicious death in Oshawa on Wednesday night.
Durham Regional Police arrived on the scene of a residence on Langford Street, in the area of Fleetwood Drive and Adelaide Avenue East, at around 7:30 p.m.
Investigators said they are not currently able to disclose the victim’s cause of death.
No information regarding any possible suspects in this case has been released.
Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation is conducted.