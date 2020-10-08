A man found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the city’s Lawrence Manor neighbourhood on Wednesday night has died, Toronto police confirm.

The shooting occurred in the area of Khedive and Regina avenues, near Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

“There was sounds of gunshots, police attended the scene. They located a vehicle with a solo occupant inside suffering what appears to be a gunshot wound,” Insp. Mike McGinn told CP24 on Thursday morning.

The victim, McGinn said, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“As the investigation continues, we will release any particulars about possible suspects and so forth,” he added.

Police are still trying to determine exactly where the shooting occurred.

McGinn said the victim resides in the area where the shooting occurred and is believed to be approximately 30 years old.

Anyone around this area that does have information, please contact the Toronto Police Service’s homicide squad.