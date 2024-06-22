Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from a fire at a restaurant in Scarborough early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Molon Lave Taverna, a restaurant in the area of Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East, just before 2 a.m. for reports of an active fire.

Toronto Fire said crews were able to put out the blaze and found a deceased male inside the building. The man has now been identified by police as O’Brien Todd, a 26-year-old Toronto resident.

In a news release issued Saturday night, Toronto police said the incident is now the subject of a homicide investigation.

According to police, through investigation, officers learned that a vehicle was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2021 white Acura RDX with Ontario licence plate CCPC 739. The vehicle was reported stolen from Peel Region, police said, and investigators have released images of the vehicle.

“Anyone with information on this vehicle or its occupants is urged to contact police,” investigators said in the news release. “The occupant(s) should be considered armed and dangerous. If the vehicle is located, please contact police immediately.”