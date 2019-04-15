

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man at a home in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood.

Paramedics were first called to Hertford Avenue, located near Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue, for a medical call shortly before 6:30 a.m.

They located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries and he was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s cause of death has not been disclosed but police confirmed to CP24 that the victim had obvious signs of trauma to his body.

The homicide unit is now leading the investigation.

The victim has not been publicly identified but CP24 has confirmed that the man was retired and lived with his wife.

The Toronto Police Service’s K9 unit is on scene and officers are currently searching for the suspect, who was spotted fleeing southbound from the home.

A detailed physical description of the suspect has not been provided by police.

Investigators are also canvassing the neighbourhood for any possible witnesses.