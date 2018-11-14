

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Homicide detectives in Durham Region are investigating after a 37-year-old patient at a psychiatric facility in Whitby died of serious injuries sustained there last week.

Durham Regional Police were called to the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences in Whitby at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 08 after a patient was discovered with serious injuries that had been sustained overnight.

The man was taken to hospital and then transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police announced Wednesday that he died of his injuries in hospital and said they believe he was injured in a fight.

“Our investigators believe his injuries were caused after he became engaged in a physical altercation with another patient inside the facility,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

The Durham police homicide unit has now taken over the investigation into the man’s death.

Police said the man’s name is not being released due to privacy laws.

Citing patient confidentiality, Ontario Shores said they could not comment on the specifics of what happened.

“Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) has learned of the passing of one of our patients who was involved in an incident last week,” the facility said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with the family at this time.

“Ontario Shores cannot comment on the specifics of any patient situation as all patient information is confidential.”

The statement said the centre is cooperating with Durham police in their investigation.