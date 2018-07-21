

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating an incident that occurred in Leslieville overnight, Toronto police confirm.

Police have not released details about the investigation but reports from the scene suggest one person was found in the area of Eastern Avenue and Morse Street shortly before 1 a.m. and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics would not confirm if they transported anyone from the area to hospital on Saturday morning.