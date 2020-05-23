

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have been notified about what is being described as a “suspicious death” in Mississauga.

Police say that officers were called to a building in the Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard and Hurontario Street area at around 12:20 a.m. after a man in his 20s was found deceased inside an apartment unit.

Police say that the coroner then attended the scene and deemed the death to be suspicious.

The death has not been formally ruled a homicide at this point and police have said that they are not likely to make that determination until a post-mortem examination has been completed sometime this afternoon.

“It is very early on in the investigation,” Const. Kyle Villers told reporters at the scene on Saturday morning. “We have our forensic identification team taking pictures of a lot of things and they have also been processing the scene in the apartment where the victim was found. We are asking anybody with any information in relation to this incident to give us a call.”

Villers said that police are still working to determine whether the victim lived in the apartment where he was found.

He said that an investigation is also underway to determine whether there may have been anyone else inside the unit at the time of his death.

“We received a call from a citizen reporting the possibility of a dead body maybe in an apartment inside this building. The exact situation that that was occurring in the apartment that led to the death of the victim, we are still investigating that,” he said.