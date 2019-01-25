

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have launched a suspicious death investigation after a deceased male was found in a wooden area near a Pickering high school on Friday morning.

Police say that a woman who was out walking her dogs found the male’s body in the woods immediately to the north of Pine Ridge Secondary School at around 7:30 a.m.

A cause of death has not been released at this point, though police say that homicide detectives are on scene as well as forensics investigators.

The male is believed to be in his 20s, according to police.