

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have now released a graphic video of a deadly hit-and-run in East York as they continue to try to track down suspects who police say “intentionally struck” the teenage victim.

Police say 16-year-old Matthew Dreaver was killed in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 after he was deliberately struck by an SUV in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

A disturbing video, which was publicly released by police at the request of the victim's family, shows the teenage victim caught under the wheels of a dark-coloured SUV while being dragged for some distance.

The vehicle then turns around and drives past the victim's lifeless body before leaving the scene.

Police say the suspects fled the area, driving northbound on Woodbine Avenue, eastbound on O’Connor Drive, and finally eastbound on St. Clair Avenue East.

The teen was rushed to hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Det. Leslie Dunkley previously told reporters that prior to the collision, Dreaver and his friend were involved in an interaction with two occupants of a vehicle parked at 1500 Woodbine Avenue.

According to investigators, the two left the area but were located by the suspects several minutes later near Cedarvale and Bracebridge avenues.

Dunkley said a passenger got out of the vehicle and chased Dreaver and his friend, who ran towards a community centre.

The suspects caught up with the pair, police say, and Dreaver was subsequently struck by the SUV.

Investigators have described the vehicle as a 2007- 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe that is either dark blue or black in colour.

The vehicle may also have front-end damage.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.