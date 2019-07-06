

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into a suspicious death in Brampton on Friday afternoon, Peel police confirm.

Police attended a building near Advance Boulevard and Alfred Kuehne Boulevard at around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a call from someone who was concerned about the welfare of an individual that they hadn’t heard from for a period of time.

Police say that once inside the premises, officers located the body of an individual.

The death was initially classified as suspicious, however in a message posted to Twitter early Saturday morning Peel police confirmed that homicide detectives and members of the Missing Persons Bureau have since taken over the investigation.

The gender and age of the victim has not been provided.

I