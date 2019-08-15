

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into a sudden death in Brampton.

Police say that the victim was found without vital signs near a creek in the Steeles Avenue and West Drive area at around 8 a.m.

They were then taken to hospital where they were subsequently pronounced dead.

A cause of death has not been provided.

The death was not immediately classified as a homicide; however police confirmed at around 11:15 a.m. that the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Police have set up a perimeter at the scene.