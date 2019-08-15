Homicide detectives take over investigation into sudden death in Brampton
Police are shown at the scene of a sudden death investigation in Brampton on Thursday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 11:22AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 11:30AM EDT
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into a sudden death in Brampton.
Police say that the victim was found without vital signs near a creek in the Steeles Avenue and West Drive area at around 8 a.m.
They were then taken to hospital where they were subsequently pronounced dead.
A cause of death has not been provided.
The death was not immediately classified as a homicide; however police confirmed at around 11:15 a.m. that the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken over the investigation.
Police have set up a perimeter at the scene.