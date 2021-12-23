A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old Scarborough man showed up at a Durham Region hospital suffering from “significant trauma,” police say.

Police were first notified at around 2 a.m.

They say that the victim, identified as Mahishan Kugathasan, showed up at a local hospital but was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

A cause of death has not been released.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact the Major Crime Branch at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 5407.