

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they are investigating the death of a man in Whitchurch-Stouffville as a homicide.

The adult male victim was located in a parking lot near Ninth Line and Aurora Road sometime on Wednesday afternoon. He was then pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide at this point.

Police say that there will be road closures and traffic delays in the area as a full investigation is conducted.