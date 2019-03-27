Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Whitchurch-Stouffville
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 5:08PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 27, 2019 5:18PM EDT
Police say that they are investigating the death of a man in Whitchurch-Stouffville as a homicide.
The adult male victim was located in a parking lot near Ninth Line and Aurora Road sometime on Wednesday afternoon. He was then pronounced dead on scene.
No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide at this point.
Police say that there will be road closures and traffic delays in the area as a full investigation is conducted.