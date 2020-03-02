

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a hospital in North York overnight.

Police say that officers were on a routine patrol in the area around a Humber River Hospital campus near Church and Jane streets just prior to 2:30 a.m. when they spotted the male victim lying just on the other side of a hedge that runs along the perimeter of the hospital grounds.

The victim, police say, had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

He is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 25.

“The officers looked over and they noticed a male lying on the grass area near the bus stop. When they went to approach the male he was without vital signs,” Insp. Stacey Davis told CP24 at the scene. “He had several gunshot wounds to the chest. The ambulance attended and the male has been pronounced.”

Davis said that police are still investigating whether the victim was shot in the immediate vicinity of the hospital or whether he could have sustained his injuries elsewhere and then been dumped there.

Though the incident happened just outside of the hospital property, she said that police are hopeful that surveillance cameras on the exterior of the building may have captured what transpired.

“There is video and we are canvassing for that to find out exactly what happened,” she said.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects at this time.