Homicide investigation underway after Parkdale assault
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 3:49PM EDT
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died following an assault in Parkdale on Wednesday night.
Police were called to a field behind a highrise building on West Lodge Avenue near Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.
Police spokesperson Gary Long tells CP24 that the victim was found and was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries. Long says that the victim subsequently had a medical issue at the hospital and was pronounced dead as a result.
Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant from the homicide squad is leading the investigation into the incident.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.