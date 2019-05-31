

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A homicide investigation is underway after a reported stabbing in Hamilton.

Police say that the victim was located near Sherman Avenue and Barton Street sometime overnight.

Reports from the scene suggest that the victim was found with stab wounds to his chest in a alleyway in the area and was without vital signs at the scene.

In a message posted to Twitter on Friday morning, Hamilton Police confirmed that they have classified the man’s death as a homicide but they did not provide any further details.

It is Hamilton’s fifth homicide of 2019.