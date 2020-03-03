Homicide investigation underway after shooting on residential street in Stoney Creek
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a homicide investigation in Stoney Creek.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 6:15AM EST
A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Stoney Creek late Monday night.
Police were called to the Portofino Place area just before 11 p.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots.
Once on scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead on scene.
In a news release, police say that they have “secured a large scene in the immediate area” and are continuing their investigation with assistance from the Major Crime Unit and the Forensics Unit.
No information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects at this time.