

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An adult male is dead after a stabbing in the city’s west end early Sunday morning.

It happened at an apartment on Northcliffe Boulevard in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area shortly after 6 a.m.

Police initially said that the victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, however shortly after 11 a.m. they said that homicide detectives were taking over the investigation.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene, according to police.

It is unclear what charges he may face.