Homicide investigation underway after stabbing at apartment in city's west end
Published Sunday, March 15, 2020 7:01AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 15, 2020 11:16AM EDT
An adult male is dead after a stabbing in the city’s west end early Sunday morning.
It happened at an apartment on Northcliffe Boulevard in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area shortly after 6 a.m.
Police initially said that the victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, however shortly after 11 a.m. they said that homicide detectives were taking over the investigation.
A male suspect was arrested at the scene, according to police.
It is unclear what charges he may face.