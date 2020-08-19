

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A homicide investigation underway after three men were found deceased inside a Mississauga condominium building on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that they were called to a unit in the building near Burnhamthorpe Road and Hurontario Street at around 1:30 p.m.

They say that three adult males were then found deceased inside.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious at this time.

Police say the coroner attended the scene to determine the cause of death.

The Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken over the investigation.

The deceased individuals have not yet been identified publicly.

Dr. Kavita Aswani, who recently moved into the building, said she heard a noise around midnight and checked on his son, whose room shares a wall with the apartment where the men were found.

“I didn’t hear a whole lot,” Aswani said. “He heard loud noises. That’s all he said.”

When she went to put the garbage out this afternoon, Aswani said she saw police next door and asked them what’s going on.

Officers told her that there is an investigation happening, but they can’t share any further details.

“I’m freaked out,” Aswani said. “We didn’t hear any gunshot or anything. I don’t know.”