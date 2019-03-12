

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill apartment on Monday night, though police say that they do not believe that there are any outstanding suspects.

Officers were dispatched to the building on Clarissa Drive near Yonge Street and Weldrick Road at around 8:40 p.m. after family members found the bodies of the deceased individuals and contacted police.

Police say that the family members told investigators that they had previously tried to get in contact with their loved ones. After those efforts failed, they attended the building and entered the apartment, at which point they discovered the bodies.

The two deceased have been identified as Sara Cimerman, 68, and Efraim Cimerman, 73.

In a news release issued on Tuesday morning, police said that there were no signs of forced entry at the apartment and that investigators do not believe there are outstanding suspects.

They are asking anyone with information pertinent to their investigation to contact York Regional Police.