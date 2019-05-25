

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Hamilton police say they are investigating a murder that took place in the city’s central area.

Officers were called to the area of Dundurn Street North and King Street West on Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

A man has been taken into police custody in connection with the investigation.

No charges have been laid thus far.

This is the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.