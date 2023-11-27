Homicide investigation underway in Hamilton, police say suspect was last seen running through Jackson Square
Published Monday, November 27, 2023 10:49AM EST
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found deceased in Hamilton.
Police say that the victim was located near Park Street and York Boulevard.
Police announced the homicide investigation on Monday morning, though it is not immediately clear what time the incident took place.
Initial witness reports suggested that a male suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot, police say.
He was last seen running through Jackson Square.
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.