

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Homicide investigators have now taken over the case of a 40-year-old man and 30-year-old woman found dead at an apartment building in the city’s Scarborough Junction neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the eighth floor of a building located at 544 Birchmount Road, south of St. Clair Avenue East, at around 2 p.m. for a report of unknown trouble.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man on the ground in front of the residential building suffering from life-threatening injuries. When officers then went to the eighth floor of the building they located a woman also suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The identities of the deceased have not been released and their relationship is not yet known.

On Wednesday, homicide detectives confirmed they had taken over the investigation and said there are no outstanding suspects wanted in connection with the case.

Post-mortem examinations have been scheduled for Thursday.