There’s a heavy police presence in North York’s Willowdale area after a man and a woman were found dead late this morning inside a home.

Toronto police were called to an address in the area of Glendora Avenue and Burnwell Street, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East, around 11 a.m.

There, officers found two individuals deceased inside a residence.

The victims, whom investigators have only identified as a male and a female, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Evidence points towards this being an isolated incident with no outstanding suspects,” Const. Alex Li told CP24.

He said at this time there are “no threats to nearby residents.”

The names and ages of the victims are not being released as police are still working to notify next of kin.

Toronto police’s homicide squad has taken over the investigation. Forensics is also at the scene to help with the investigation inside the residence.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area is urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3200 or the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.