

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they are treating the discovery of a dead man in a car parked in the driveway of a home in Richmond Hill’s Oak Ridges neighbourhood on Thursday morning as a homicide.

York Regional Police say that at 6:50 a.m., they were called to the driveway of a home in the Bayswater Avenue and Emily Court area, west of Wilcox Lake, where they found the body of a man in the driver’s seat of a car.

Const. Laura Nicolle said that “circumstances here involving the death led investigators to confidently say we are looking at a homicide.”

The man has not yet been identified and investigators are still working to determine his cause of death.

Nicolle said officers are working on the assumption that the man was targeted based on the circumstances of his death, but she would not elaborate.

Police are asking nearby homeowners to turn over any surveillance video they may have.

Anyone who witnessed anything in the area on Thursday morning is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865.