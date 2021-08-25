Homicide unit called in after body reportedly found in city's Silverthorne neighbourhood
Police tape file photo-
Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:15PM EDT
The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is responding after a body was reportedly found in the city’s Silverthorne neighbourhood this morning.
Officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Rogers Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. for reports that a body had been found.
Police have not yet said if foul play is suspected but the homicide unit has been called to the scene.
More to come…