An elderly woman is dead and a man is in custody after an early morning house fire in Brampton on Friday, Peel police say.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Peel police and fire crews responded to a blaze on Martindale Crescent in the McLaughlin Road and Williams Parkway area.

“Upon arrival, we were made aware that there were six occupants that resided in this residence. Five of those occupants were located outside,” Peel Police Const. Akhil Mooken said during a media briefing at the scene Friday morning.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said crews found a female victim in the home and removed her from the house.

She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Another female occupant of the home was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Neighbours told CP24 that the home is owned by a man and woman in their late 60s and that their daughter and her two young children were also in the home at the time of the fire.

Brampton Fire tweeted Friday morning that crews worked “under difficult conditions” to put out the fire.

“There was an aggressive interior attack, the crews did a tremendous job putting out the fire very quickly,” Boyes said at the media briefing.

The fire has since been knocked down.

There appears to be significant damage to the inside of the home.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Police said a 34-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified about the incident.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.