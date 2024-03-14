Homicide unit called in after woman found dead at Scarborough home
Police officers are seen canvassing at a housing complex where a woman was found dead in the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road Thursday March 14, 2024.
Published Thursday, March 14, 2024 7:52AM EDT
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found dead at a housing complex in Scarborough early Thursday.
Toronto police were called to the complex in area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road area shortly after 4 a.m. for unknown trouble.
Police said a woman was found with injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they assessed one person but did not transport anyone.
A man was also arrested at the scene, police said.
No further details have been released so far.