Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found dead at a housing complex in Scarborough early Thursday.

Toronto police were called to the complex in area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road area shortly after 4 a.m. for unknown trouble.

Police said a woman was found with injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they assessed one person but did not transport anyone.

A man was also arrested at the scene, police said.

No further details have been released so far.