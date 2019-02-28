

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives in Durham Region are investigating the “suspicious death” of a 21-year-old man in Oshawa on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a home on Langford Street at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a male suffering from life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man with “obvious signs of trauma.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the homicide unit along with the Forensic Identification Unit are investigating the incident.

Police have not yet released the 21-year-old’s name or his cause of death.

Investigators say they are canvassing the area and searching for video from the neighbourhood.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.