Toronto police say that the homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a body was discovered near the Toronto Zoo early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Reesor Road in Scarborough at midnight for reports of a grass fire in the area. After firefighters arrived on scene, a body was located, police told CP24.

Police say that the homicide unit has taken carriage of the investigation and are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

No other details about the incident or the victim have been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.