A man is dead following a shooting in Brampton Thursday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Police were called to a residence in the area of Scott Street and Church Street East around 10:30 p.m.

“When our officers arrived we located one male adult victim within the residence suffering from a gunshot wound," Peel Regional Police Duty Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn told the media at the scene.

The victim was found in a basement apartment within the residence.

Peel paramedics said a man in his 20s was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Peel police said the man succumbed to his injuries.

The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation.

A resident in the neighbourhood told CP24 that the victim moved into the apartment about three weeks ago. She said her husband and daughter heard the gunshots.

"It's scary to know that it's literally in your backyard," she said.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Duivesteyn said the forensics team is on scene and police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

"Our investigators are on scene and we’re doing an exhaustive investigation here and it’s also my understanding that we’ve had witnesses that were present that left before we arrived and we would ask that any witnesses do this instant please contact our 22 Criminal Investigation Bureau as their information is very important to our investigation," he said.